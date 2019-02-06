College Sports

A’ja Wilson, Dawn Staley back together for NBA All-Star weekend

Staley says A'ja Wilson is absolutely ready to become the face of women's basketball

A familiar duo in South Carolina women’s basketball history is set to be reunited on the court soon.

Dawn Staley and A’ja Wilson have both been selected to participate in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in Charlotte on Feb. 15, it was announced Wednesday. Wilson will play in the game, while Staley will coach her and a squad composed of actors, musicians, athletes and other celebrities. As the home team, their squad is composed entirely of people with ties to the Carolinas.

Wilson is coming off her first WNBA season in which she was named Rookie of the Year and All-Star. She spent several weeks playing abroad in China but returned to South Carolina to rehab a knee injury. She has worked as an in-studio and game analyst for ESPN and SEC Network this year.

Staley will be returning to the city where she played for seven seasons as a member of the Charlotte Sting. The celebrity game will come one day after she leads the Gamecocks against Georgia on Valentine’s Day.

Gamecock fans can watch Staley and Wilson on ESPN, with tipoff at 7 p.m. on Feb. 15.

Greg Hadley

Greg Hadley is the beat writer for South Carolina women’s basketball and baseball for GoGamecocks and The State. He also covers football and recruiting.

