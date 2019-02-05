Rout at Rupp: Gamecocks let first half lead slip, fall had to fifth-ranked Wildcats

The blue-clad crowd wasn’t as much cheering Kentucky on as it was trying to give the Wildcats a little boost. That gradual noise came over Rupp Arena a few times during Tuesday, a sign that the visitors were making the locals uncomfortable.
But South Carolina, a team with two all-time wins in this building, could only hush the 20,000-plus for so long. Eventually the hosts had to take over.
The fifth-ranked Wildcats used a big half-ending scoring run to spring a 76-48 rout of the Gamecocks.
USC dropped to 11-11 overall and 6-3 in the SEC while UK improved to 19-3 and 8-1.
This game wasn’t trending in a blowout direction early. Even with Chris Silva in foul trouble, Carolina led 24-22 with 7:07 left in the first half. It was able to tame one of college basketball’s best environments with an array of offensive answers.
Tre Campbell hit his first four field goals, including a third 3-pointer at the 7:51 mark. When Kentucky responded with a Jermarl Baker layup, it was A.J. Lawson who hit back with one of his own.
There were seven changes over the first 14-plus minutes. But South Carolina, thanks to poor free throw shooting and rebounding, could never jump out to a big enough cushion.
The Wildcats finally pounced with a 17-4 run that have them a 39-28 advantage at the break. It ended with an E.J. Montgomery dunk off a Keyshawn Bryant turnover with 1.7 seconds left.
Bryant, one of three Carolina freshmen to make his Rupp debut, committed a team-high five turnovers. His classmate Alanzo Frink fouled out with two points in eight minutes. Lawson finished with 12 points.
Kentucky’s end of first half run was extended to 40-14 late in the second.
The Wildcats finished 21 offensive rebounds to USC’s nine. UK went 21 of 27 from the free throw line. USC went five of 14.
P.J. Washington led Kentucky with 20 points.
Silva, who picked up with his fourth foul with 12:31 left in the game, had just four points and four rebounds.
Next game
Who: Arkansas at South Carolina
When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Colonial Life Arena
TV: SEC Network
