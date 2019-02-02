Chris Silva, Gamecocks hold on to beat Georgia, move to 6-2 in the SEC

Chris Silva, towering over the other reporters, took his place outside the scrum and held an imaginary microphone toward his teammates. The 6-foot-9, 234-pound All-SEC forward played sports writer for a second while A.J. Lawson and Keyshawn Bryant answered questions about South Carolina’s 86-80 win over Georgia.
The freshmen laughed at the sight of their star senior.
“He brings leadership,” Lawson said. “If he’s not scoring or rebounding, he’s always talking and bringing that good energy. He has a high motor.”
Silva scored 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds Saturday as the Gamecocks improved to 6-2 in SEC play.
Carolina, up by as many as 15 in the first half, never trailed in this game. It only looked vulnerable when Silva was watching from the bench.
Georgia had cut the advantage to five with 7:28 left when Frank Martin gave his senior the look. The 6-foot-9, 234-pounder rose without hesitation and checked back in, despite three fouls. USC was up 10 less than three minutes later.
Silva’s mere presence helped an open 3 for Hassani Gravett at the 4:52 mark that made it an 80-70 game. Gravett hit another two minutes later to make it 83-75.
The Gamecocks shot 69 percent from deep, including three in a row from Felipe Haase in the middle of the second half to give Carolina a 13-point lead.
But Georgia never went away.
Two free throws by Turtle Jackson with 1:06 left cut things to 83-80. On USC’s ensuing possession, Silva help keep alive an offensive rebound that was collected by A.J Lawson near mid-court. He was fouled and made both FTs to put Carolina up five. Lawson made one more with 4.7 seconds left to stamp the final score. The freshman had 19 points.
South Carolina led by as many as 15 in the first half before the previously cold-shooting Bulldogs caught fire with Silva on the bench.
After missing 19 of its first 23 field goal attempts, Georgia made nine of its last 12 to cut USC’s advantage to 45-40 at the break. Over that seven-minute stretch, Silva logged just 14 seconds of action.
The All-SEC forward got a blow at the 9-minute mark with the Gamecocks up 10. When he returned over six minutes later — and with USC up 40-31 — he quickly picked up his second foul. He sat the remainder of the period. Georgia closed within five with 1.8 seconds left thanks to Nicolas Claxton’s free throw following an A.J. Lawson shooting foul with 1.8 seconds left.
NEXT GAME
Who: South Carolina at Kentucky
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky
TV: SEC Network
