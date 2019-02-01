Recruiting service gives South Carolina signee his fourth star

When he accepted a South Carolina football offer in December, Mullins wide receiver/quarterback Xavier Legette didn’t have much in the way of recruiting hype.
Now 247 Sports considers him a blue chip prospect.
The service’s individual rankings have now him as a four-star and the No. 295 player in the country. That’s different from the site’s composite rankings (which include Rivals and ESPN), which have him at 711.
Legette picked the Gamecocks over Tennessee, Colorado State and a few other schools, after a potential grayshirt offer became a chance to enroll for next season.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
“He had NFL combine numbers when he came to our camp,” Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp said. “Off the charts. As good as anybody at the combine.”
Those camps were key, as his high school production was a little off the radar.
“He plays at a really small school,” Muschamp said. “He plays quarterback. But we put him through a receiver drill. We really liked what we saw, and then we watched his senior tape, and he has as good a senior tape as any athlete we’ve seen.”
That senior tape included running for more than 1,800 yards as the centerpiece of an 8-2 team. He’s 6-foot-2, 190 pounds and can flat-out move. Muschamp said he’d played some receiver in his high school days, but was mostly just a play-making QB with the ball in his hands.
Muschamp praised his ability to make people miss and get on the edge for explosive plays.
Comments