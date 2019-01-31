College Sports

Which uniform combination is Will Muschamp’s favorite? He likes an old-school look

By Ben Breiner

January 31, 2019 12:11 PM

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp doesnt pick the uniform combinations.

But he does have a favorite.

He revealed in a video with broadcaster Todd Ellis his favorite look is the garnet helmet, black jersey and white pants, a bit of a throwback to the Joe Morrison era.

USC didn’t wear that combination this season.

Muschamp also said if he wasn’t coaching, he thinks he’d be a teacher. His father was a history teacher and school principal.

In three seasons, Muschamp has gone 22–17, including a nine-win season in 2017. He’s led South Carolina to three consecutive bowl games after the team missed on to close the Steve Spurrier era. He’s the fastest coach to 22 wins in school history.

The Gamecocks were 7-6 in 2018, coming in with high expectations and struggling with a tough schedule. It doesn’t get much easier next season with both national championship game participants, Clemson and Alabama, on the schedule, plus a trip to Georgia.

