Former South Carolina assistant officially hired by opponent on 2019 schedule

Pat Washington has long been an assistant coach at various SEC and Southeasten football programs, even before he joined South Carolina’s staff in 2016.
After being let go by Will Muschamp, Washington will stay in the region and has landed on the Gamecocks’ 2019 schedule.
Washington, who was not retained after the 2018 season when Muschamp hired Thomas Brown, was officially announced as a member of Eliah Drinkwitz’s staff at Appalachian State. The Big Spur’s John Whittle first reported the news over the weekend.
The Mountaineers will visit Williams-Brice Stadium on Nov. 9. Washington will coach wide receivers.
That means Washington, who coached tight ends in Columbia for three seasons, is officially off USC’s books.
He was pushed out when Brown came in as running backs coach, pushing Bobby Bentley to tight ends coach.
Washington has been an FBS assistant since 1989. He spent a decade on Tennessee’s staff, and since had a series of shorter stints, one year at Kansas State, two at Mississippi State, three at Southern Miss, one in Kentucky and now three with the Gamecocks.
He came to USC from Missouri, after Gary Pinkel retired following the 2015 season. Washington went from making $342,000 his last year with the Tigers to $200,000 his first year in South Carolina. USC will cover the difference between his final $300,000 USC salary and whatever he makes in his new role through May 31.
“It’s not an enjoyable experience,” Gamecocks AD Ray Tanner said when asked about his own experience letting a staffer go. “It’s not a good day. We’re all professionals. ... In the world of sports, it’s more prevalent than it ever has been in the past, for whatever reason.”
