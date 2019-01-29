Chris Silva shines, but No. 1 Tennessee proves too much for Gamecocks

If Colonial Life Arena was featuring a solo act Tuesday night, the 18,000 who crammed into the building left feeling more than satisfied.
Chris Silva, South Carolina’s main attraction for the past couple years, turned in a show-stopping performance. He was everything for the Gamecocks, finding success close to the rim and out beyond the 3-point line. He wowed spectators with highlight-reel blocks and and strong drives through multiple defenders.
But the capacity crowd probably figured they’d get such entertainment from an All-SEC player who’s inching his way to the NBA. They wanted more. What could the rest of USC’s cast have to offer?
Against college basketball’s No. 1 team? Not a whole lot.
Top-ranked Tennessee was the complete package in its 92-70 win over South Carolina.
Four Volunteers scored in double figures while the Gamecocks counted with Silva’s 28 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks.
USC (10-10) dropped to 5-2 in the SEC and missed out on a fourth straight home win over a ranked league opponent. The Volunteers improved to 19-1 and remain undefeated in the SEC.
After three Tre Campbell free throws cut the UT lead to two with 13:07 left, the Volunteers went on an 11-3 run that changed the game.
Grant Williams, proving why he’s a shoo-in for a second stright SEC Player of the Year honor, had 23 points and eight rebounds. Admiral Schofield, Williams’ top sidekick, had 24 and nine.
Considering all that happened, South Carolina wasn’t in terrible shape at halftime. The Gamecocks were down nine despite the Volunteers doing whatever they wanted on offense. It shot 58 percent and scored 47 points.
Tennessee out-raced USC down the floor on several occasions. When things slowed and the Vols had to run half-court sets, they sent everything through best player.
Williams was a magnet to his preferred spots, often just needing a couple power dribbles to get near the rim. The Naismith Award candidate had 17 points on 17 shots — from the field and the line — in the opening period. His jumper with 1:53 left put Tennessee up 44-32, matching its biggest advantage.
Williams was only out-done early by Silva, who scored 15 of Carolina’s final 19 points of the half.
NEXT GAME
Who: South Carolina at Georgia
When: 1 p.m. Saturday
Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens
TV: SEC Network
