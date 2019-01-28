Gamecocks’ rising star earns preseason All-American honors

South Carolina baseball coach Mark Kingston said in the fall that he thought sophomore Noah Campbell could be an All-American this season.
Baseball America agrees — the publication named Campbell to its preseason All-American second team on Monday.
As a freshman, Campbell hit .270 with three doubles, three triples, three home runs and 13 RBI for the Gamecocks, playing second base, left field and designated hitter. This past summer, Campbell hit .364 with seven doubles, six home runs and 26 RBI for Yarmouth-Dennis in the Cape Cod League.
Heading into 2019, Campbell is one of only a few players Kingston has locked into his lineup, where he will play second base and potentially hit in the leadoff spot.
“His progress has been very impressive,” Kingston said. “ ... Had a tremendous summer, continued to develop both offensively and defensively, and he picked up right where he left off this fall. Another kid that’s a great leader for us, a great example for what we want our players to be.”
This is the third consecutive year in which a Gamecock has earned preseason All-American honors from Baseball America — Carlos Cortes and Wil Crowe earned third-team honors in 2018 and 2017, respectively.
The Gamecocks open the 2019 season on Feb. 15 against Liberty.
