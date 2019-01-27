‘Those guys give you nightmares.’ SEC coaches talk Chris Silva-Grant Williams matchup

Chris Silva looked like the best player in the Southeastern Conference. He dunked on Auburn, he hit mid-range jumpers, he swatted the Tigers’ shots, he helped foul out two of AU’s post players.
“We had nobody to guard him,” said Auburn coach Bruce Peal.
Thirty-two points, 14 rebounds, four blocks for the South Carolina senior forward. He didn’t miss a free throw. He shot 91 perfect from the field. It was as perfect a performance of any SEC star this season.
And the shine lasted for less than 24 hours.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Silva was phenomenal last Tuesday in guiding USC to an upset of the No. 16 Tigers. Tennessee’s Grant Williams was better a day later in carrying the Volunteers to a come-from-behind overtime victory at Vanderbilt — 43 points, eight boards, four blocks, a school-record 23 made FTs on 23 attempts.
“He does a great job drawing contact,” said Vandy coach Bryce Drew. “And he does a great job using his body.”
At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, the 6-foot-9, 234-pound Silva matches up with the 6-7, 236-pound Williams at Colonial Life Arena. It’s the featured side-show to South Carolina’s chance at knocking off the top-ranked Vols.
The State asked four SEC coaches to help preview the second-to-last scheduled battle between a couple of the country’s best big men.
Avery Johnson, Alabama
Williams, who leads the SEC in scoring (20.2 points per game), dropped 21 on the Crimson Tide on Jan. 19. Johnson had more success against Silva last season when the Tide held the then-junior to nine points and four rebounds.
“You’re talking about two great guys where the physicality is just off the charts,” Johnson said. “You better be able to play and not retaliate because those guys bring maximum energy, hustle.
“But they both have improved their games in terms of the fundamentals of their games, whether it’s a post move, adding a jump shot to their game. Silva was outstanding in the (Auburn) game and it wasn’t just dunks. It was jump shots and jump hooks. Williams can now shoot the ball, he can take you off the dribble, he can post up. I mean, the guy was perfect from the free throw line. … So he’s tough.
“Those kind of kids give you nightmares at night, and I know I had them before we played Tennessee.”
Johnson, a champion with the San Antonio Spurs in 1999, played in an NBA when the game was won more at the rim. The 3-pointer wasn’t nearly as prominent and “stretch-four” was a foreign term.
When Johnson watches Silva and Williams, he flashes back in time.
“They are throwback guys,” Johnson said. “And it’s kind of fun to watch that those throwback guys can still be effective.”
Mike Anderson, Arkansas
Williams leads the SEC in free throw attempts (161). Silva is fourth (112). Williams went 14 of 14 from the line against the Razorbacks on Jan. 15. Silva totaled 16 FTs over two games with Arkansas last season.
“That stat from Grant, 23 of 23 from the free throw line, that’s unbelievable,” Anderson said. “And obviously playing against Silva, we’ve seen him get his share of opportunities at the free throw line. And those guys have gotten better.
“Grant, obviously, isn’t a typical power forward, but he uses that body, man. He gets low and he gets position and he’s going to get fouled or he’s going to score over you.
“Those two going against each other, I think what’s going to be a key is the help from each team. How do you help? Silva, in his own way, he’s a tough matchup because he can step out on the floor. He’s got a great pair of hands. He’s very, very athletic.
“I think they both bring a level of toughness. It should be an outstanding game.”
Ben Howland, Mississippi State
Before the Auburn performance, Silva’s lone double-double in SEC play came against Mississippi State on Jan. 8. He had 11 and 12 in the overtime win over the Bulldogs.
Williams had 10 and 11 in his last matchup with Howland’s team.
“They both share one very common trait in both their games, though they’re different obviously,” Howland said. “They play so hard. They’re such a hard-nosed playing pair of guys — the way they play, the way they post up, the way they seal and get you behind them and keep you behind them.
“The physicality and the constant working to defend or post up and run the floor, they play so darn hard. “
Too hard to guard one another? Howland sees USC’s Maik Kotsar drawing the initial Williams assignment Tuesday. For Tennessee, it could be the 6-11, 215-pound Kyle Alexander on Silva.
“I would think Kotsar would probably start out on Williams because of the body size — 250-plus pounds, his ability to lean on Grant,” Howland said. “It also makes for less foul situations for Silva. ... (Tennessee would) have Alexander guarding Silva to start the game. That would be my guess.
“But that being said, it’s about your whole team. It’s not just two guys playing. And both teams are really good.”
Bruce Pearl, Auburn
Williams won SEC Player of the Year last season while Silva took the league’s Defensive Player of the Year honor. Tennessee swept South Carolina as Williams had more points (36-18), but Silva had more rebounds (12-7).
Williams, according to KenPom, leads the nation in fouls drawn per 40 minutes (8.2). Silva, at 9.2, was second in the nation in that category last season.
“The way they play and as hard as they both play,” Pearl said, “it’s what’s good about college basketball. I’m just extremely impressed with both those guys.
“The most challenging thing is the three officials that have to call that game. That’s not going to be an easy call.”
NEXT GAME
Who: No. 1 Tennessee (18-1, 6-0 SEC) at South Carolina (10-9, 5-1)
When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Colonial Life Arena
TV: SEC Network
Comments