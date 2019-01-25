Mark Kingston, Gamecocks begin preparations for 2019 season

South Carolina Gamecocks infielder Nick Neville (10) tags out South Carolina Gamecocks catcher Luke Berryhill (14) during their scrimmage at Founders Park in Columbia.
South Carolina Gamecocks Josiah Sightler (12) is congratulated on his homer by South Carolina Gamecocks catcher Wes Clarke (38) during their scrimmage at Founders Park in Columbia.
South Carolina Gamecocks catcher Chris Cullen (33) during their scrimmage at Founders Park in Columbia.
South Carolina Gamecocks Josiah Sightler (12) hits a homer during their scrimmage at Founders Park in Columbia.
South Carolina Gamecocks Reid Morgan (20) receives instruction from South Carolina Gamecocks pitching coach Skylar Meade during their scrimmage at Founders Park in Columbia.
South Carolina Gamecocks Reid Morgan (20) pitches during their scrimmage at Founders Park in Columbia.
South Carolina Gamecocks infielder George Callil (6) throws out a runner during their scrimmage at Founders Park in Columbia.
South Carolina Gamecocks infielder George Callil (6) makes a diving stop during their scrimmage at Founders Park in Columbia.
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Mark Kingston directs his outfielders during their scrimmage at Founders Park in Columbia.
South Carolina Gamecocks catcher Chris Cullen (33) during their scrimmage at Founders Park in Columbia.
South Carolina Gamecocks John Gilreath (16) pitches during their scrimmage at Founders Park in Columbia.
South Carolina Gamecocks pitching coach Skylar Meade and South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Mark Kingston chat during their scrimmage at Founders Park in Columbia.
South Carolina Gamecocks pitching coach Skylar Meade and South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Mark Kingston chat during their scrimmage at Founders Park in Columbia.
South Carolina Gamecocks Carmen Mlodzinski (21) gets direction from pitching coach Skylar Meade during their scrimmage at Founders Park in Columbia.
South Carolina Gamecocks first baseman Jordan Holladay (35) fields a throw during their scrimmage at Founders Park in Columbia.
South Carolina Gamecocks outfielder TJ Hopkins (5) throws a ball into the infield after a base hit during their scrimmage at Founders Park in Columbia.
South Carolina Gamecocks infielder Jonah Beamon (4) dives for a grounder during their scrimmage at Founders Park in Columbia.
South Carolina Gamecocks infielder George Callil (6) fields a throw from the catcher during their scrimmage at Founders Park in Columbia.
South Carolina Gamecocks Carmen Mlodzinski (21) pitches during their scrimmage at Founders Park in Columbia.
South Carolina Gamecocks outfielder Brady Allen (3) celebrates a homer during their scrimmage at Founders Park in Columbia.
South Carolina Gamecocks outfielder TJ Hopkins (5) bats during their scrimmage at Founders Park in Columbia.
South Carolina Gamecocks outfielder Brady Allen (3) bats during their scrimmage at Founders Park in Columbia.
South Carolina Gamecocks Dylan Harley (47) pitches during their scrimmage at Founders Park in Columbia.
Baseballs used during the South Carolina Gamecocks scrimmage at Founders Park in Columbia.
South Carolina Gamecocks Dylan Harley (47) pitches during their scrimmage at Founders Park in Columbia.
South Carolina Gamecocks outfielder Andrew Eyster (11) bats during their scrimmage at Founders Park in Columbia.
South Carolina Gamecocks pitching coach Sklar Meade and South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Mark Kingston during their scrimmage at Founders Park in Columbia.
South Carolina Gamecocks pitching coach Sklar Meade and South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Mark Kingston during their scrimmage at Founders Park in Columbia.
South Carolina Gamecocks pitching coach Sklar Meade calls in a pitch to his catcher during their scrimmage at Founders Park in Columbia.
South Carolina Gamecocks catcher Chris Cullen (33) during their scrimmage at Founders Park in Columbia.
South Carolina Gamecocks Carmen Mlodzinski (21) pitches during their scrimmage at Founders Park in Columbia.
South Carolina Gamecocks pitching coach Sklar Meade during their scrimmage at Founders Park in Columbia.
South Carolina Gamecocks Carmen Mlodzinski (21) pitches during their scrimmage at Founders Park in Columbia.
South Carolina Gamecocks infielder Noah Campbell (2) warms up before their scrimmage at Founders Park in Columbia.
South Carolina Gamecocks catcher Chris Cullen (33) before their scrimmage at Founders Park in Columbia.
South Carolina Gamecocks Josiah Sightler (12) before their scrimmage at Founders Park in Columbia.
The scoreboard during their scrimmage at Founders Park in Columbia.
South Carolina Gamecocks players huddle before their scrimmage at Founders Park in Columbia.
South Carolina Gamecocks outfielder TJ Hopkins (5) warms up during drills before their scrimmage at Founders Park in Columbia.
South Carolina Gamecocks Jacob Olson (7) fields the ball during their scrimmage at Founders Park in Columbia.
South Carolina Gamecocks infielder Nick Neville (10) turns a double play during their scrimmage at Founders Park in Columbia.
South Carolina Gamecocks Josiah Sightler (12) tosses to first during their scrimmage at Founders Park in Columbia.
South Carolina Gamecocks helmet during their scrimmage at Founders Park in Columbia.
South Carolina Gamecocks Jacob Olson (7) throws to first during their scrimmage at Founders Park in Columbia.
South Carolina Gamecocks infielder Noah Campbell (2) throws during their scrimmage at Founders Park in Columbia.
South Carolina Gamecocks infielder Nick Neville (10) takes a throw during their scrimmage at Founders Park in Columbia.
South Carolina Gamecocks catcher Chris Cullen (33) warms up before their scrimmage at Founders Park in Columbia.
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Mark Kingston speaks to his players before their scrimmage at Founders Park in Columbia.
South Carolina Gamecocks players huddle before their scrimmage at Founders Park in Columbia.
