‘He’s a technician’: USC commit Shilo Sanders shows his skills at multiple spots

If there is anyone who knows what kind of player South Carolina is getting in Shilo Sanders, it’s Corey Turner.
Turner has been around Sanders since his days playing youth football and was his position coach at Trinity Christian in Cedar Hill, Texas, this season. Sanders, the son of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, committed to the Gamecocks on Monday.
While Turner isn’t surprised that Sanders will be playing college football, he is a little surprised it is at cornerback given his ability to play multiple positions throughout his career.
“I have known him for a while and he has really come along,” said Turner, who played at Texas Tech. “He used to play quarterback and was our backup quarterback this year. He also played a lot of safety and is a well-rounded athlete and played almost every position.
“Never thought he would be a three- or four-star cornerback, but once he started playing it more you can see it click.”
Turner said it really started to show between the end of Sanders’ junior year and beginning of his senior season. Sanders played at Sachse High School as a junior but transferred to Trinity Christian to be with his dad and brother, Shedeur, the team’s quarterback and Division I prospect.
It also wasn’t bad having coaches around him like Turner, his father Deion, who is the team’s offensive coordinator, and former NFL player Kevin Mathis as his defensive coordinator to get advice on playing the position.
Sanders backed that with a strong senior season. He picked off five passes this year as Trinity Christian won its second straight state title.
The 6-foot, 185-pound Sanders also was selected to the Under Armour All-American game.
“He knew what he wanted and how easy it would be when you started studying opponents more and learn their tendencies,” Turner said. “Shilo is very smart, not just on the field. He is going to watch film, do homework and be prepared for whatever it is coming. Going to know everything about the opponent.”
According to Turner, Sanders has the perfect mental makeup to play cornerback and is not afraid to be physical, something the South Carolina coaches look for in their cover guys.
Turner also said Sanders isn’t afraid to show the “swag” and confidence on the field, something his father Deion was known for during his playing days.
“He is a technician. If he is bumping you at the line you can forget about it,” Turner said. “And if he gets beat or busts on coverage, he is going to bounce back real quick. He is not afraid to make a mistake. His mentality is to move on to the next play. He is that kind of guy.”
