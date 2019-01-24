College Sports

Trio of future Gamecocks named McDonald's All-Americans

By Greg Hadley

January 24, 2019

A trio of future South Carolina women’s basketball players have been selected as McDonald’s All-Americans, it was announced on ESPN on Thursday.

Guard Zia Cooke, wing Brea Beal and forward Aliyah Boston were all named to the 12-player roster for the East team, tying Dawn Staley and USC with Stanford for the most signees in the game.

This will mark the first time the Gamecocks will have three signees as All-Americans at the time of the game — In 2014, A’ja Wilson had yet to announce her college choice, while Bianca Cuevas-Moore and Jatarie White represented USC.

Last season, Destanni Henderson, now a freshman guard for Carolina, played in the game, scoring 11 points and swiping two steals.

Since a girls’ All-American game was added in 2002, eight players who have suited up for the Gamecocks at some point have played in it — Henderson, Wilson, Cuevas-Moore, Alaina Coates, White (transferred to Texas), Kelsey Bone (transferred to Texas A&M), Te’a Cooper (transferred from Tennessee) and Kaela Davis (transferred from Georgia Tech).

The two other members of Staley’s No. 1 recruiting class in 2019 are Laeticia Amihere, who was not eligible for the game as she is Canadian and recently enrolled early at USC, and Olivia Thompson, a local preferred walk-on sharpshooter who is finishing out her season with Lexington.

The McDonald’s All-American Games will take place March 27 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

