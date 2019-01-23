‘I’ll be forever connected to USC’: Ty’Son Williams confirms he’s leaving Gamecocks

South Carolina running back Ty’Son Williams confirmed Wednesday night that he is leaving the program.

Williams posted on Twitter his intention to transfer, confirming reports that was in the transfer portal. The Sumter native will have one year of eligibility left to wherever he goes.

“My career here has been a learning experience and needed for as my growth as a player,” Williams posted on Twitter. “I’ll be forever connected to the University of South Carolina and my teammates and wished them nothing but the best going forward. I look forward to the last chapter of my college career. I am reopening my recruitment to find the best fit.”

Williams went to North Carolina out of Crestwood High School, but he transferred back before the 2017 season. He ran for 471 yards as a sophomore and 328 as a junior, battling a hand injury the latter half of the season.

Williams made five starts in two seasons in Columbia. The staff often spoke highly of his abilities in practice, but said he had trouble translating it to the field in games. He was often South Carolina’s No. 2 back but never could take the lead in a group that included Rico Dowdle, A.J. Turner and Mon Denson.

In 20 career games, he topped 73 yards four times and 10 carries eight times. He had one of his most productive games against Ole Miss, posting more than 100 receiving yards, but also broke a bone in his hand that day, which sidelined him for the rest of the regular season.