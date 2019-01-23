Gamecocks recruit moves into top 40 in the country by one recruiting ranking

The rise of South Carolina early enrollee Cam Smith in the recruiting rankings has been swift to say the least.
He’ll close the 2019 cycle as one of the top 40 players in the country according to one recruiting service.
The rankings just complied by 247, different from the composite ones that include Rivals and ESPN, have Smith as the No. 39 player in the country in the final list. The 6-foot-1, 168-pounder is roundly considered one of the top members of USC’s class.
That shift, a jump of 47 spots, puts him at No. 149 in the composite rankings.
He’s one of four Gamecocks in the top 140.
Five-star defensive end Zacch Pickens ended up No. 18 (up 18 spots), while quarterback Ryan Hilinski slipped to 131 (down 16 spots) and Joseph Anderson fell to 140.
South Carolina’s class overall ranks 21st in the composite rankings and 20th in 247’s own rankings.
USC already has nine members of the class enrolled.
