South Carolina’s Deebo Samuel shines on Day 1 of Senior Bowl

South Carolina football fans are plenty used to seeing Deebo Samuel put up big plays.
At Day 1 of Senior Bowl practices, he put on a bit of a show for NFL scouts.
In early 1-on-1s, Samuel, who was a dynamic player despite injuries in Columbia, showed well in the televised portions of practices.
Samuel came through a lot in his Gamecocks career, capping it with a 62-catch, 882-yard, 11-touchdown, All-SEC season as a senior.
He was injured much of his first and second season’s on campus, showing something in the final five games of 2015. He broke out with 783 yards and seven total touchdowns as a redshirt sophomore, battling nagging hamstring issues and inconsistant quarterback play.
As a junior, his star was rising, but it was short-lived. He put up big games against N.C. State and Missouri, but a broken leg against Kentucky ended his season and ultimately forced him back for a fifth season. He had six total scores and 250 receiving yards in less than three full games.
Samuel spent the offseason rehabbing and shook off a slow start to his final season. He finished his career with 148 yards, 2,076 yards and 23 offensive touchdowns. He also returned four kicks for touchdowns and added another score chasing down a fumbled punt.
Samuel has a somewhat quirky skillset going into the next level. He’s not the tallest (5-foot-11) and often didn’t play like a true burner. But he was burley (216 pounds), excelled running through contact after the catch and had a knack for playing bigger than his size.
CBS currently projects him as the No. 52 player in the draft.
And Tuesday, as he was showing off those 1-on-1 skills that will make him some money soon enough, he had a familier face there to support him.
