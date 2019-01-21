One of Dawn Staley’s five-star 2019 recruits is enrolling at USC a semester early

One member of South Carolina women’s basketball’s highly touted recruiting class of 2019 will get a head start on her Gamecock career, as five-star forward Laeticia Amihere is enrolling at USC early, the program announced Monday.
Amihere’s senior season was cut short by an injury, the team said, and as a result, the Canadian star will move to Columbia and work on her rehab with the program’s medical staff starting this spring semester. She will not play this season.
Amihere is rated as the No. 10 overall prospect in her class by ESPN. She missed her junior season of high school basketball after tearing her ACL, but she has drawn rave reviews from scouts for her explosive athleticism and gone viral on social media thanks to her dunking ability.
“It was definitely hard to hear that Laeticia had her senior season cut short, but she is a person who makes the best of any situation so we’re excited that she’s decided to join our program earlier than expected,” South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said in a statement. “I have to give credit to Laeticia, her family and our athletics department and University staff for embracing this idea and working to put the pieces in place so quickly to make it possible for her to get here this week.”
The spring semester at South Carolina began Jan. 14.
Amihere has played for the senior Canadian national team in exhibitions and for the U17 and U19 teams in international tournaments. She was part of the All-Tournament team at the 2017 FIBA U19 World Cup, alongside current Gamecock Tyasha Harris.
