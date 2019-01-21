Carolina-Auburn basketball: What to watch for as USC tries to top another ranked team

Game info
Who: No. 16 Auburn (13-4, 2-2 SEC) at South Carolina (9-8, 4-1)
When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Colonial Life Arena
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
TV: SEC Network
Radio: 107.5 The Game in Columbia area
Series: Auburn leads 24-18
Last meeting: March 3, 2018 in Auburn — Auburn 79, South Carolina 70
KenPom prediction: Auburn 81, South Carolina 73
STORYLINES
1. Huge opportunity
Three days after suffering its first loss in nearly a month, South Carolina has a giant bounce-back opportunity.
Auburn has lost its last two times at CLA, including last season as the nation’s No. 10 team. With USC students back in session, this should be the best crowd of the year.
The Gamecocks have a shot at winning three straight home games over ranked SEC teams for the first time since 1996-97. They beat Auburn last February and No. 14 Mississippi State on Jan. 8.
2. Another backcourt challenge
LSU’s Tremont Waters and Vanderbilt’s Saben Lee combined for 29 points and nine assists against the Gamecocks last week. Defending a couple of the league’s top point guards was a challenge for Frank Martin’s bunch.
It’s not going to get easier Tuesday with Jared Harper and Bryce Brown in town. The Auburn backcourt is averaging a combined 32 points and seven assists per game. The duo went for 47 and nine last March against USC.
“It’s really hard because they know each other,” Martin said Monday. “Harper knows where Brown’s at, Brown knows where Harper’s at. If you watch them, they’re passing to each other. Anytime Harper’s coming at you, he knows where Brown’s at. He doesn’t need to look. He just throws the ball and it’s there.”
3. McLemore’s return
Less than a year after a career-threatening injury happened on CLA’s floor, Auburn’s Anfernee McLemore returns to Columbia.
The 6-foot-7 forward has played in every game this season, averaging 6.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks.
“I’m really happy for him,” Martin said. “He’s starting to play well again. Early on in the year, you’re watching film and he’s ... I don’t want to say tentative, but wasn’t as good as he had been. Two of his last three games, he’s really played well again.
“I’m really happy for him.”
McLemore had 15 points and nine rebounds in a win over Georgia on Jan. 12. He had 13 and six last Wednesday at Texas A&M.
AUBURN
Coach: Bruce Pearl (545-211 in 24 seasons overall; Fifth season at Auburn — 83-66)
Projected starters: G Jared Harper (15.2 points per game), G Bryce Brown (16.9), G Samir Doughty (8.4), F Chuma Okeke (9.9), C Austin Wiley (10.8)
Last game: Lost to Kentucky 82-80 at home on Saturday
KenPom ranking: 15 (No. 9 in offense efficiency, No. 46 in defense efficiency)
NET: 22
Notes: The Tigers are No. 1 in the SEC in turnover margin and second in scoring offense and scoring margin. They’re seventh in the country with 102 blocks. ... Austin Wiley, who leads Auburn in rebounding and is third in scoring, missed the Kentucky with a leg injury and is questionable for Tuesday. ... The Tigers have 13 juniors or seniors on their roster, making up the most experienced team in the SEC, according to KenPom.
SOUTH CAROLINA
Coach: Frank Martin (239-152 in 12 seasons overall; seventh season at USC — 122-98)
Projected starters: G Tre Campbell (5.6), G A.J. Lawson (13.6), F Keyshawn Bryant (9.7), F Chris Silva (11.9), F Maik Kotsar (8.5)
Last game: Lost to LSU 89-67 on Saturday in Baton Rouge
KenPom ranking: 104 (No. 136 in offense efficiency, No. 92 in defense efficiency)
NET: 113
Notes: With his next win, Martin will tie with Eddie Fogler for fourth-most victories as Carolina’s coach. ... Saturday’s result dropped the Gamecocks to 7-14 all-time when Silva fouls out. ... Since setting a career-high for points (25) and field goal attempts (18) against Mississippi State, Kotsar has totaled 13 points and 13 attempts over the last three games.
Comments