Multiple four-stars, including Florida decommit, to be at South Carolina this weekend

By Ben Breiner

January 18, 2019 05:34 PM

‘We got better today’: Muschamp recaps the Gamecocks’ 2019 signing class

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp highlights the Gamecocks' 2019 signing class as part of the early signing period in December.
Two key South Carolina football recruiting targets tweeted they’ve landed. Another, once a Florida Gators commit, tweeted he’d be in Columbia on Saturday.

The Gamecocks are set for a big weekend with official visitors and juniors coming to campus. Four-star defensive tackle Jaquaze Sorrells and three-star defensive back Dequan Watts tweeted they’d arrived in town for official visits. North Carolina defensive end Kedrick Bingley-Jones announced he’d arrive a day later.

Sorrells and Watts are both 2019 targets and could fill some of the three or four spots remaining in USC’s class.

Watts is a 6-foot-2, 165-pound defensive back out of Atlanta, ranked the No. 899 player in his class in the 247 Sports composite rankings. As a senior he had 49 tackles, six interceptions and nine pass breakups. He got a visit from Bryan McClendon this week and is also looking at Oregon and Louisville.

The Gamecocks only signed a pair of defensive backs in the early signing period and will likely look to add at least two more.

Sorrells is the No. 163 player in the class, the 12th-best defensive tackle and 22nd best player in Florida. He had 36 tackles as a senior, eight for loss and a pair of sacks, and he made the Under Armour All-American Game. Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp has said he wouldn’t say no to a good defensive lineman, and Sorrells would fit the bill.

Bingley-Jones is a 2020 player, and he’s ranked No. 202 in his class. One of the 10 best players in North Carolina, the 6-foot-4, 266-pound Providence Day School star had 60 tackles, 22 tackles for a loss and two sacks as a sophomore and at least 49 tackles and five sacks in the seven games his team has posted on MaxPreps.

He was a Florida commit from the end of July until Jan. 15 and has offers from Florida State, Louisville, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Georgia.

