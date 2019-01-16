One Gamecock signee jumps more than 50 spots in final Rivals rankings

Westwood senior and South Carolina signee Cam Smith had a strong showing at the end of his season and that was reflected in the final Rivals Top 250 rankings for Class of 2019.
Smith was outside of the Top 250 before the final rankings but moved up to No. 191 in the rankings released Wednesday. The 6-foot-1 cornerback shined during the week of practice and in the game of the All-American Bowl earlier this month.
Smith delivered a big hit on Oklahoma tight end signee Austin Stogner. He is one of USC’s early signees but hasn’t enrolled in classes yet.
The four-star prospect had 56 tackles, four for loss and two forced fumbles during his senior year at Westwood.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Smith was one of three USC commits in the final Top 250. Defensive lineman Joseph Anderson from Oakland High School in Murfreesboro, Tenn., is No. 102. He is already enrolled in classes at South Carolina.
Receiver Keveon Mullins from Whitehaven in Memphis, Tenn., is ranked No. 189.
The three players join Gamecock signees Zacch Pickens and Ryan Hilinski who were previously announced in rankings. Pickens finished No. 9 overall while Hilinski was No. 45.
Comments