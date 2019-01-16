College Sports

Watch the highlights from Gamecock commit Luke Doty’s state championship season

Luke Doty junior season football highlights

Highlights of Luke Doty, a South Carolina Gamecocks football commit who led Myrtle Beach to a state title, in his junior season
Highlights of Luke Doty, a South Carolina Gamecocks football commit who led Myrtle Beach to a state title, in his junior season
Fairly or unfairly, South Carolina quarterback commit Luke Doty came into his junior season with a reputation as a play-maker but questions as a quarterback.

He put all those to rest with a fireworks filled campaign that culminated in a state title at Williams-Brice Stadium.

On Tuesday, he dropped his full highlights from the season, one that saw the Seahawks go 12-1. They avenged their lone loss of the season when Doty had more than 500 total yards and seven touchdowns in a 52-31 Upper State finals win against Hartsville.

For the season, the 6-foot-2, 190-pound quarterback connected on 71.6 percent of his passes for 3,037 yards, 36 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also ran for 701 yards and seven scores at 6 yards per carry.

He’s a four-star prospect and the No. 235 prospect in the country in the 247 Sports rankings.

USC quarterback commit Luke Doty led the Myrtle Beach Seahawks to a state championship over the Greer Yellow Jackets Friday Dec. 7, 2018, in Columbia, SC.

