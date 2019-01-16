Watch the highlights from Gamecock commit Luke Doty’s state championship season

Fairly or unfairly, South Carolina quarterback commit Luke Doty came into his junior season with a reputation as a play-maker but questions as a quarterback.
He put all those to rest with a fireworks filled campaign that culminated in a state title at Williams-Brice Stadium.
On Tuesday, he dropped his full highlights from the season, one that saw the Seahawks go 12-1. They avenged their lone loss of the season when Doty had more than 500 total yards and seven touchdowns in a 52-31 Upper State finals win against Hartsville.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
For the season, the 6-foot-2, 190-pound quarterback connected on 71.6 percent of his passes for 3,037 yards, 36 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also ran for 701 yards and seven scores at 6 yards per carry.
He’s a four-star prospect and the No. 235 prospect in the country in the 247 Sports rankings.
Comments