South Carolina rallies, survives foul-fest at Vandy to stay unbeaten in SEC

A little sliver of the Music City lacked rhythm Wednesday night.
Inside Memorial Gymnasium, less than a mile off free-flowing Broadway, the South Carolina and Vanderbilt basketball teams played a game that followed a frustrating pattern of stop-start-stop-start-stop-start. Whistles, fouls and lengthy reviews made things difficult on players, coaches and fans. But between boos and complaints, a winner had to emerge.
It was South Carolina, of course.
A.J. Lawson hit a couple clutch free throws to cap a rally and give the Gamecocks a 74-71 win. USC (9-7 overall) has now won five straight. It’s 4-0 in the SEC.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
South Carolina, down by as many as 12 points, went on an inspired second half sprint that showed why its one of the SEC’s hottest teams since league play began earlier this month.
USC erased a 50-38 deficit with a 19-7 run over a seven-minute, 10-second stretch. A Felipe Haase 3-pointer made it 57-all with 6:41 left. It was just Carolina’s fourth triple in 16 tries.
The Gamecocks twice had opportunities to take a lead from there, but Keyshawn Bryant missed four consecutive free throws. Vandy responded to his second empty trip with a Matt Ryan 3 that put the Commodores ahead 61-57 with 4:40 left. Another Ryan 3 pushed the Vandy edge to five with 2:11 left.
But Hassani Gravett, an early non-factor, tied things with a 3 at the 1:12 mark and a runner a possession later. The senior saved all 17 of his points for the second half. He made two FTs with two seconds left to provide a cushion. Charleston native Aaron Nesmith, a former USC recruit, led the Commodores with 23 points, but his running 3 attempt missed at the final buzzer.
The game featured 55 fouls. USC’s Chris Silva, who entered averaging 15.8 points and 7.8 rebounds over the previous seven games, fouled out with 3:06 left. He totaled just two points and three rebounds.
After picking up his second foul, Silva sat the final 5:32 of the first half. The Gamecocks, already less than sharp, were especially cold without their offensive focal point.
USC missed nine of its final 10 field goal attempts and went to the break down 10 points. It was an ugly period of basketball that featured 26 fouls and 15 turnovers. Carolina’s bigs — Silva included — struggled as the Commodores doubled-teamed the post area, causing a variety of miscues. Alanzo Frink, who logged nine early minutes in Silva’s absence, tossed wildly over the 6-foot-6 A.J. Lawson at the 3:53 mark.
At halftime, only three Gamecocks had made FGs — Lawson (four), Keyshawn Bryant (four) and Tre Campbell (one).
NEXT GAME
Who: South Carolina at LSU
When: 6 p.m. Saturday
Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
TV: SEC Network
Comments