Gamecock signee Ryan Hilinski jumps more than 20 spots in final Rivals rankings

By Lou Bezjak

January 15, 2019 12:25 PM

South Carolina signee Ryan Hilinski made a huge jump in the final Rivals Top 100 rankings, released Tuesday.

The four-star quarterback moved up 23 spots and is No. 45 on the Top 100 list. He is listed as third-ranked quarterback in the country.

Hilinski is the second USC signee in the rankings. On Monday, Gamecock signee Zacch Pickens was ranked as No. 9 overall player in Rivals final rankings.

This season, Hilinski completed 64.2 percent of his passes and threw for 2,771 yards and 29 touchdowns. In three seasons at Orange Lutheran High School in California, he completed 64.3 percent of his passes for 8,102 yards and 74 TD passes.

Hilinski played in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio earlier this month. He already signed with South Carolina began classes at the school Monday.

