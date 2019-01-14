South Carolina lineman headed to the NFL combine

South Carolina offensive lineman Dennis Daley had to wait two years between leaving Ridge View High School and joining South Carolina’s football team.
Now the junior college product will get a chance to show his talents in front of NFL evaluators.
Daley, who spent two seasons at Georgia Military College, tweeted on Monday night he’ll participate in the NFL combine. He started much of his two seasons in Columbia.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The combine is Indianapolis and runs from February 26-March 4.
During Belk Bowl practices, the 6-foot-6, 324 pounder said he would go to Texas to train for the NFL.
“I’m excited for it,” Daley said. “I’m excited for the opportunity.”
The junior college All-American stepped into the lineup during the second game in 2017, took over the starting left tackle spot in the third game and went on to start 23 games, including 12 in 2018. He was part of an offensive line that improved each season.
Daley was recruited by Shawn Elliott, but played his whole Gamecocks career for Eric Wolford.
Other Gamecocks who could end up joining Daley in Indianapolis inclued Deebo Sameul, Zack Bailey and perhaps others.
Comments