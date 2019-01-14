Gamecock Zacch Pickens finishes as top-10 player in the country in Rivals rankings

South Carolina signee Zacch Pickens cracked the top 10 in the final Rivals rankings for the Class of 2019.
The T.L. Hanna defensive lineman and five-star prospect moved up from No. 15 to No. 9 in the rankings, released Monday. Rivals released its Top 10 Monday and will released Top 100 on Tuesday and Top 250 on Wednesday.
Pickens is the first five-star signee in the Will Muschamp era and first Gamecock signee to finish in Rivals Top 10 since Jadeveon Clowney, who was No. 1 in 2011 final rankings. Marcus Lattimore was ranked No. 10 nationally in Class of 2010.
This season, Pickens had 89 tackles and six sacks this season on offense and also rushed for a career-best 889 yards and 21 touchdowns in helping the Yellow Jackets to Class 5A championship appearance.
The 6-foot-5, 265-pounder was SC Mr. Football, the defensive MVP for the Shrine Bowl and had a strong performance in the Under Armour All-American game. Pickens started his first day of classes at USC on Monday and was introduced at the Gamecock basketball game Sunday along with the other early enrollees.
