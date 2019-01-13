Former Gamecock Gilmore gets first postseason interception in Patriots’ victory

New England Patriots are headed to another AFC Championship game and former South Carolina standout Stephen Gilmore did his part Sunday.
Gilmore had an interception in the fourth quarter to seal the 41-28 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. New England plays at Kansas City next Sunday at 6:40 p.m. in the AFC title game.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
It was Gilmore’s third interception on the season and first one in four postseason games. The Pro Bowl selection had a tackle, interception and two pass defensed in the game.
Former Gamecock Melvin Ingram had two tackles, one for loss, in the defeat for the Chargers.
Comments