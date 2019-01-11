South Carolina’s basketball game with Missouri postponed due to travel concerns

South Carolina will have to wait on that chance at a 3-0 start to SEC play.
USC announced Friday that its game with Missouri — originally scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday at Colonial Life Arena — has been postponed as the Tigers had travel concerns due to wintry weather. The other Columbia is under a winter storm warming and is expected to receive six to 13 inches of snow.
Mizzou had not left its hometown as of 6 p.m. Friday.
“South Carolina and Missouri are in communication with the SEC on rescheduling and updates will be released when available,” the Gamecocks’ men’s basketball account tweeted Friday afternoon.
No game means USC has to put on hold its three-game winning streak. The Gamecocks (7-7, 2-0 SEC) are next scheduled to play at Vanderbilt (9-5, 0-2) on Wednesday. The Tigers (9-4, 0-1) are next scheduled to host Alabama on Wednesday.
