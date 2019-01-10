Bianca Cuevas-Moore sparks blazing start, easy win for South Carolina over Florida

After a stretch of stressful games all undecided until the fourth quarter or beyond, South Carolina never gave coach Dawn Staley a chance to worry Thursday night, rolling to an easy 71-40 win over Florida.
The Gamecocks (11-4, 3-0 SEC) sprinted to an early 19-0 lead, powered by three 3-pointers and 80-percent shooting from the floor, while Florida missed its first seven shots and seemed completely flummoxed by USC’s aggressive defense. From there, USC strolled to the team’s biggest win in six weeks.
Redshirt senior guard Bianca Cuevas-Moore led the charge, starting 3-for-3 from the field with a pair of 3-pointers to go with a rebound, assist, block and steal in the first five minutes.
Florida finally cracked the scoreboard with 3:51 left in the first quarter on a layup from redshirt senior guard Funda Nakkasoglu. But the Gators, normally one of the most prolific 3-point shooting teams in the country, struggled to connect on what looks they did get and finished the game shooting just 20 percent from 3 and 25 percent from the field.
Those struggles meant UF was unable to close the gap when Carolina’s hot start finally ended. The Gamecocks shot just 32 percent from the field in the second quarter but were only outscored 14-13 in the period, thanks in large part to their suffocating defense, which allowed them to take a 37-23 lead into the break.
After halftime, South Carolina refound its shooting touch with two more 3-pointers from Cuevas-Moore. Redshirt senior forward Alexis Jennings continued to own the boards as well, leading to 14 second-chance points. She finished the game with 13 points and eight rebounds, three of them offensive.
Into the fourth quarter, USC’s reserves came on in full force and still continued to pull away, outscoring the Gators 15-9 in the final frame.
Star of the game: Cuevas-Moore went more than 20 months in between starts, and her presence in the starting five was something of a surprise given that Staley had previously said she would start freshman Destanni Henderson “until the cows come home.” Henderson hadn’t played poorly and the Gamecocks had won six in a row, but Cuevas-Moore clearly showed Staley something in practice and made her coach look good from the get-go.
Stat of the game: 9 assists on 16 made field goals in the first half, highlighting the Gamecocks’ excellent ball movement among their starters.
Play of the game: That 19-0 run to begin the game was by far the most dominant start Carolina has had all year and was punctuated by an early block from Cuevas-Moore, who stands all of 5-foot-6.
Observations
A select few: Just three players accounted for all of South Carolina’s points in the first quarter — Cuevas-Moore, Harris and junior forward Mikiah Herbert Harrigan. Jennings got in on the action in the second quarter, and that quartet ended up accounting for almost 90 percent of the Gamecocks’ points through three quarters before mop-up duty started.
Owning the glass: South Carolina hasn’t had the best rebounding numbers in many of its games this year, but the Gamecocks were very strong against UF, with a positive-14 margin on the boards that helped them build a 32-16 advantage on points in the paint.
Next
South Carolina begins a two-game road swing by traveling to LSU to face the Tigers on Sunday at 5 p.m. The contest will be televised on the SEC Network.
