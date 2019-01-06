Former Gamecock Melvin Ingram has big day on defense in Chargers’ playoff win

College Sports

By Lou Bezjak

Melvin Ingram turned in a big performance in the Los Angeles Chargers’ playoff win Sunday.

The former South Carolina Gamecock had seven tackles, two sacks, two tackles for loss, two quarterback hurries, a forced fumble and recovered a fumble in the Chargers’ 23-17 win over Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Los Angeles will travel to New England for an AFC Divisional playoff game next week.

Ingram helped the Chargers with their first score by forcing a fumble that Adrian Phillips recovered. Los Angeles went on to get a field goal and make it 3-0. He recovered the game-clinching fumble with 18 seconds left to preserve the win.

Ingram came into the game with 43 tackles, seven sacks and an interceptions. He was selected to his second Pro Bowl of his career.

Former Gamecock Hayden Hurst played for the Ravens and was targeted once and didn’t have a catch.

