Watch Gamecocks commit Cam Smith blow up one of the top 75 recruits in the country

By Ben Breiner

January 05, 2019 02:47 PM

Oklahoma tight end signee Austin Stogner has been a top-100 recruit since April.

The way South Carolina Gamecocks signee Cam Smith hit him at the end of the first half of the All-American Bowl, it looks like the Westwood High School product is gunning to join him.

Smith ran through the Plano, Texas product as he tried to reel in a pass from five-star quarterback Spencer Rattler. Smith is the No. 211 recruit in the 247 Sports composite rankings, and has had a strong week at bowl practices.

Smith was a fast riser in the recruiting rankings, bursting on the scene and quickly earning a fourth star. He was outside the top 380 nationally at the end of June.

Also there is four-star quarterback Ryan Hilinski, who got one series of work in the first half, as Rattler got most of the snaps. Hilinski did have one very nice pass to convert a third and 16, but took a sack on third down soon after.

Later in the game, Hilinski started the third quarter. After a so-so possession, he showed off his leg on a pooch punt.

Hilinski was a four-star prospect and threw for more than 2,700 yards in a senior season heavy in injuries with a brutal schedule. He too showed well in the game’s practices.

Former South Carolina target Chris Steele announced his commitment to the Florida Gators during the third quarter.

