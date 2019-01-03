Watch Gamecocks five-star Zacch Pickens notch a sack in national all-star game

Five-star South Carolina football commit Zacch Pickens was used to getting double-teamed through his high school football career.
It turned out at the Under Armour All-America all-star game, they didn’t exactly stop.
The defensive lineman from Anderson faced plenty of early double teams as he bounced between defensive end and defensive tackle. But late in the first half, he wriggled free and chased down Penn State Michael Johnson Jr., on the sideline.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Overall, he finished the half with the one sack for Team Flash.
On the other side were Gamecocks target Jaquaze Sorrells and Shilo Sanders. Sorrells had one tackle, chasing down a runner, while Sanders broke up a pass, nearly picking it off with room for a long return.
Comments