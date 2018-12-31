Gamecocks whip North Greenville to snap skid and enter SEC play on high note

Ten hours before midnight on New Year’s Eve and Frank Martin was in casual wear. No suit, no tie. Just a garnet quarter-zip and black pants.
The South Carolina basketball coach wasn’t his typical animated self during USC’s 97-46 rout of North Greenville on Monday afternoon at Colonial Life Arena. Perhaps it was the nature of the opponent (Division II) or the urgency he sensed from his team.
The Gamecocks (5-7) will not enter the SEC portion of their schedule on a five-game losing streak. Carolina came off a good stretch of post-Christmas practices with a dominating performance over an inferior foe.
The Crusaders (1-11) have now lost 11 straight games.
USC jumped out to a 16-3 lead and never looked back.
A.J. Lawson scored 22 points and Chris Silva added 21 points with nine rebounds. Keyshawn Bryant (19) and Tre Campell (11) were the other Carolina players to reach double figures in scoring.
Losers to a DII team in an October exhibition, the Gamecocks didn’t mess around this time.
THREE POINTS
Star of the game: Lawson scored 10 of his points in the first four minutes of the second half. The flashy freshman was a terror in the open floor.
Play of the game: A familiar scene this season: Lawson to Keyshawn Bryant alley-oop. The latest rookie connection came at the 9:22 mark of the first half that put the Gamecocks up 29-10.
Stat of the game: South Carolina threw down a season-high eight dunks. That attacking nature also led to 28 free throw attempts.
OBSERVATIONS
A subtraction, an addition: Coming off productive games against nationally respected opponents, Alanzo Frink was unavailable Monday due to a left ankle sprain. The freshman wore a boot on his right foot.
Frink’s now missed seven games this season due to injury. His absence came after combining for 17 points and 15 rebounds in losses to Virginia and Clemson. T.J. Moss, a freshman point guard who could redshirt this season after suffering a high ankle sprain two weeks ago, rolled around on a scooter as the Gamecocks warmed up Monday. Sophomore forward Justin Minaya also remains sidelined with a knee injury.
Carolina did get back Maik Kotsar after he missed a couple games with a concussion.
Scary moment: Silva was wincing and favoring his left leg after a collision at the 7:11 mark of the second half and USC up 46.
The All-SEC forward needed help back up to the floor. He walked fine back to the bench, but didn’t return to the game.
Walk-ons walk in: South Carolina walk-on players Nathan Nelson and Raymond Borup made their season debuts with under two minutes left.
Borup scored to put USC up 97-46.
NEXT GAME
Who: South Carolina at Florida
When: 7 p.m. Saturday
Where: Exactech Arena in Gainesville, Florida
TV: ESPN2
