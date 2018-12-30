Frank Martin: Redshirting an option for injured South Carolina guard

South Carolina’s starting point guard for a three-game stretch of the non-conference season could be a freshman again next year.
USC coach Frank Martin said Sunday that T.J. Moss, who’s been sidelined for two weeks with a high ankle sprain, is exploring the possibility of a redshirt.
“Redshirting is on the table right now,” Martin said. “We’re in those talks.”
Moss was injured in practice prior to USC’s loss to Virginia on Dec. 19. The rookie could be out six to eight weeks. Martin labeled the injury a “severe high ankle sprain.” Moss’ cast was recently removed, leading to a reevaluation.
Moss has appeared in seven games this season. He started contests against Coastal Carolina, Wyoming and Michigan. The 6-foot-4, 180-pounder from Memphis is averaging 6.3 points and 1.9 assists.
“He still has not played too many games (for a redshirt),” Martin said. “And then I believe the cut-off is Jan. 16. ... If you play after that date, redshirt’s off the table. I think that’s the cut-off date.
“It’s on the table right now. We’ve started those talks. He got back late night the 27th, he went to see our doctor the 28th. All the opinions were shared with his family, with him, obviously our doctors, the trainer. We spoke about it briefly yesterday and we’re going to keep talking about it here.”
South Carolina (4-7) hosts North Greenville (1-10) on Monday before SEC play begins Saturday at Florida. The Gamecocks are on a four-game losing streak.
“I’m a dad and a basketball coach,” Martin said. “Yeah, I want to win games and I want the players on the court for as many games as possible. But at the same time, six weeks from now in February, is it the right thing to do for a kid to burn a year to have him play six games or something like that?
“We’re trying to figure that out.”
Maik Kotsar, who’s missed the last two games with a concussion and then had a recent bout with pink eye, is expected to play Sunday. Justin Minaya (knee injury) is not expected back this week.
