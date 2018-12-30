South Carolina-North Greenville: How to watch as Gamecocks try to snap skid

Game info
Who: North Greenville (1-10) at South Carolina (4-7)
When: 2 p.m. Monday
Where: Colonial Life Arena
TV: Streaming only through SEC Network Plus (ESPN3.com or WatchESPN app)
Radio: 107.5 The Game in Columbia area
Series: First meeting
STORYLINES
1. Snap the skid
Under Frank Martin, South Carolina had never endured a four-game losing streak during the non-conference portion of its schedule until this past month.
Losses to Wyoming, Michigan, Virginia and Clemson have the Gamecocks in desperate need of victory before SEC play begins at Florida on Saturday. North Greenville, a Division II team and losers of 10 straight games, should provide an ample opportunity.
“We’re a lot better now than we were five weeks ago,” Martin said, “and we gotta keep pushing for that. But truth be told, we’ve lost four in a row. We can’t show up to North Greenville and say, ‘Let’s get ready for Florida.’ No, we gotta go play the best game we can play and figure out a way to win.
“This team needs a win. This team needs some good things to happen and then be rewarded with a win at the end of the game.”
2. Maik Kotsar’s return
Injuries haven’t done South Carolina any favors this season. Four Gamecocks have missed at least two games, including forward Maik Kotsar.
The junior, though, is expected to return Monday. He’ll likely make the 76th start of his career. Out with a concussion for losses to Virginia and Clemson, Kotsar was replaced in the lineup by Felipe Haase. The sophomore totaled just nine points and seven rebounds in Kotsar’s absence.
3. A late December tradition
Monday marks the fifth straight season in which Martin has welcomed a DII in-state opponent to CLA. As Martin explained before last year’s win over Limestone, these games “keep the money in the state, which is huge to me.”
“These smaller schools, the reason they’re small is because their budgets are small,” Martin said. “So giving them the opportunity to collect that kind of money is something they’re not afforded very often.”
The “buy game” has been relatively easy for the Gamecocks. Their past wins over Coker (2014), Francis Marion (2015), Lander (2016) and Limestone have come by a combined 105 points.
NORTH GREENVILLE
Coach: Chad Lister (197-271 in 16 seasons at North Greenville)
Projected starters: G Daniko Jackson (3.3 points per game), G Daniel Burchette (11.3), G A.J. Myers (1.8), F Kovi Tate (14.3), F Roderick Howell (12.3)
Last game: Fell to Lees-McRae 81-78 on Dec. 15 on the road
Notes: North Greenville competes in the Conference Carolinas. Its lone win this season came in the Nov. 9 opener at North Georgia. ... Guard Jalon Cokley, an Airport High alumnus, is the lone Columbia native on NGU’s roster. ... The Crusaders last made the Division II NCAA Tournament in 2014-15.
SOUTH CAROLINA
Coach: Frank Martin (234-151 in 12 seasons overall; seventh season at USC — 117-97)
Projected starters: G Tre Campbell (4.7), G A.J. Lawson (13.1), F Keyshawn Bryant (8.5), F Chris Silva (11.7), F Maik Kotsar (8.8)
Last game: Fell to Clemson 78-68 on Dec. 22 at home
KenPom ranking: 126 (No. 192 in offense efficiency, No. 78 in defense efficiency)
Notes: With his seven rebounds against Clemson, Silva now has 705 boards for his career. The senior’s one of eight Gamecocks all-time to have 1,000 career points and 700 rebounds. ... Freshman forward Alanzo Frink averaged 8.5 points and 7.5 rebounds against Virginia and Clemson. ... Silva and Lawson are the only two USC players to start every game this season.
