Updates from the Belk Bowl: South Carolina vs Virginia

The USC Gamecocks face the Virginia Cavaliers at noon today (ABC) in the Belk Bowl at Bank of America Stadium.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
The USC Gamecocks face the Virginia Cavaliers at noon today (ABC) in the Belk Bowl at Bank of America Stadium.
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
What channel does the Clemson-Notre Dame Cotton Bowl game come on? What time is kickoff? The Tigers football team will face the Irish on Saturday, December 29, 2018. Here are TV, online and radio details for the game.
#ReadLocal
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!SUBSCRIBE NOW
Comments