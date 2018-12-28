Bryan Edwards receives his NFL evaluation. He, teammates face decisions

Bryan Edwards’ NFL Draft evaluation suggested he return to South Carolina for his senior season, but the junior wide receiver still hasn’t decided if that’s what he is going to do.
“I’m still trying to make up my mind,” Edwards said Friday, one day before the Gamecocks take on Virginia in the Belk Bowl in Bank of America Stadium.
Edwards is one of four South Carolina juniors who spoke to the media about their NFL plans Friday. Quarterback Jake Bentley and center Donell Stanley both said they had made up their mind but would announce after the bowl. Linebacker T.J. Brunson said he will return to play one more year for the Gamecocks.
“I’m going to try to focus on this bowl game and after the bowl game I’ll probably make a decision,” Edwards said. “I have been kind of putting it on the back burner but after the bowl game (the decision will) probably going to be soon after.”
Edwards will be matched up Saturday against Virginia cornerback Bryce Hall, a junior who could be a first round draft pick if he leaves early. The Gamecocks (7-5) and Cavaliers (7-5) will play at noon.
NFL evaluations, which come from an advisory board of the league, tell juniors if they are projected to be a first- or second-round pick, and if not suggest they return to school.
“Every time you step on the field, it’s a showcase,” Edwards said. “There is always an eye in the sky that is watching you, so every time you play you have to showcase what you can do.”
Edwards, 6-foot-3, 220 pounds, had 52 catches for 809 yards in the regular season.
Bentley is on the verge of his first 3,000-yard passing season. He has indicated in the past that he’s planning on playing for the Gamecocks next season but did not commit to that Friday.
“It’s an awesome feeling knowing that there’s that opportunity there to achieve what you’ve always wanted to do,” Bentley said. “I think anybody playing football from an early age wants to make it to the NFL. But there’s also that realization there’s a lot more work to be done.”
Stanley started every regular season game at center but is expected to play guard against Virginia in place of the injured Zack Bailey.
“I’m waiting until after the game (to announce). I want to focus on the game,” Stanley said. “It was something me and Coach (Will) Muschamp talked about and he helped me out a lot to make this decision, and I think it’s the right decision.”
Brunson leads South Carolina with 91 tackles this season.
“I am staying here to get my degree first,” he said. “That’s the main reason I came to school. After that, we will go from there.”
Big moment for freshman
True freshman Hank Manos is expected to make the first start of his collegiate career on Saturday. Manos has taken first-team snaps at center during Belk Bowl practices. Junior Donell Stanley, who started at center during the regular season but is moving to guard for the bowl game to replace the injured Zack Bailey, said he believes Manos is up to the task.
“Hank has had some good days of practice and my confidence has gone up in him,” Stanley said. “He’s confident enough to play. He’s making the right calls. We just have to help him out as much as we can. He’s calling the shots. I trust him.”
Manos signed with the Gamecocks last December as a three-star prospect out of Chapin.
Strength vs. strength
South Carolina’s strength is its passing game, and Virginia’s pass defense is probably its best attribute. That likely means a lot of work for Edwards, now USC’s No. 1 receiver with Deebo Samuel leaving.
He came away impressed with the Cavaliers.
“Just the way the mix and match coverages,” Edwards said. “When you look at them on tape, they disguise things very well. They throw a lot of different things at you. We really have to come out and be prepared and be sharp because the windows are small.”
There’s a chance he’ll be matched up with Bryce Hall, a 6-foot-1, All-American corner who leads the nation in pass break-ups. So does he match the hype?
“Definitely,” Edwards said.
Injury update
Defensive lineman Keir Thomas and linebacker Rosendo Louis will play Saturday, Muschamp said. Defensive end Aaron Sterling will not.
