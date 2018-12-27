The part of South Carolina’s football team that has Virginia’s biggest focus

Virginia football coach Bronco Mendenhall didn’t stick to staid “coach speak” as he described the keys to South Carolina’s football team.
No matter how he said it, he identified the crucial spot his defense needs to focus on.
“South Carolina offensively, they’re as effective as their throwing game,” Mendenhall said. “So their point potential, to me, is tied to their pace and to their pass game.”
He was breaking down what his own squad, a 7-5 ACC team, had to focus on, while trying to slow the Gamecock in the Belk Bowl in Charlotte at noon on Saturday. The key spot was one where South Carolina flourished down the stretch and probably has its most playmakers.
“Their run game is the glue that kind of keeps all that together and allows them to control the game, if possible,” Mendenhall said. “But the points and the yardage and being able to win comes through the air.”
It’s likely Gamecocks fans know that, but still worth pointing out that’s what UVA’s coach is thinking on.
At the helm of an up-tempo attack that took a while to get rolling, quarterback Jake Bentley has thrown for 2,953 yards, 27 scores and 12 interceptions in 11 games. He’s sixth on the single-season yardage list for the school, 253 from second place, and is second on the single-season touchdown list.
Bentley ranks 17th in the country in yards per pass attempt.
His top target, Deebo Samuel, is gone, off to get ready for the NFL, but he’s still got Bryan Edwards (52 catches, 809 yards, seven scores) and Shi Smith (39 catches, 597 yards, four scores despite some injuries).
That passing game, which found life under first-year offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon, will have to contend with a relatively stingy defense. Against FBS opponents, the Cavs have allowed the 13th-lowest passer rating in the country and only 6.5 yards per pass attempt (Bentley is at 8.5 this season).
That group includes corner Bryce Hall, who had 20 pass break-ups and two interceptions this season, and safety Juan Thornhill, who has picked off five passes and leads the team with 92 tackles.
On the other side of the ball, where South Carolina has been devastated by injuries on the line and in the backfield, Mendenhall focused on the front seven. His offense has been balanced, but often relies on the legs of quarterback Bryce Perkins in space and a steady run game.
“Even though there’s been significant injuries that they’ve dealt with as a team, I think they’re physical and they’re fast and athletic,” Mendenhall said. “That part of their game defensively is what gives them their best chance to control an offense.”
