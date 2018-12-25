DJ Swearinger lands new job with old team

It didn’t take long for South Carolina football alum D.J. Swearinger to find work.
A day after being cut by the Washington Redskins, he announced Tuesday he’d been picked up by the Arizona Cardinals. He went to Washington from Arizona after the 2016 season.
Swearinger was cut after being critical of the Washington coaching staff following Saturday’s 25-16 loss to the Tennessee Titans, questioning the team’s game plan and saying he watches more film than the coaches.
“I voice my frustration every single time I come off the field,” Swearinger said Saturday. “I’m a very smart football player. I probably watch more film than the coaches. That’s 100. That’s probably documented. I try to give my insight, but it doesn’t work. So I can only put my heart in this s---, dog ... and give them what I can give them. Whether they take it or not, that’s another thing. That’s where the frustration comes in at, when we don’t win.”
In the interview announcing his release, he called it a “slap in the face.”
This season, Swearinger had 42 tackles and four interceptions this season. He was selected as an alternate to the Pro Bowl.
Swearinger joked if ended up playing in the game he might try to wear a South Carolina jersey and helmet.
Swearinger was a second-round pick by the Houston Texans in the 2013 NFL Draft and has played for the Texans, Tampa Buccaneers, Arizona Cardinals and Redskins during his career.
