Where to watch USC signee, Gamecocks basketball targets this week in Columbia

Trae Hannibal’s tour of his near-future home will continue this week.

Hannibal, a South Carolina basketball signee, will lead his Hartsville High School against AC Flora at 7 p.m. Thursday at Ben Lippen. The game is part of Phenom Hoop’s Palmetto Winter Classic.

Hannibal’s Red Foxes have already participated in the Bojangles Bash and the Auto Owners Insurance Showcase in Lexington. The Columbia-based Chick-fil-A Classic (Dec. 26) and the MLK Bash (Jan. 21) are also on Hartsville’s 2018-19 schedule.

“Trae being in this position allows us into certain things,” said Hartsville coach Yusuf English, “but we got some young kids that I want to put in a good light. Some kids that don’t have scholarships and stuff like that. These are great opportunities for them.

“I enjoy playing a tough schedule.”

The 6-foot-2, 204-pound Hannibal is averaging over 20 points, seven assists and eight rebounds this season. He’ll be joined by a slew of touted prospects at the Palmetto Winter Classic.

The tournament features 16 teams coming from five different states, including SC’s Ridge View (with Georgetown signee Malcolm Wilson), Cardinal Newman (with Murray State signee Chico Carter and 2021 USC target Josh Beadle), Sumter (with Boston College signee Calvin Felder), Blythewood (with Iowa State signee Tre Jackson) and Christ Church Episcopal (with John Butler, a four-star in the 2021 class targeted by a variety of top programs).

Holly Springs, out of North Carolina, features Virginia signee Kadin Shedrick.

The Palmetto Winter Classic begins Thursday and ends Saturday.

Thursday’s schedule*

10 a.m. Ben Lippen-Heritage Christian

11:30 a.m. Great Bridge-Concord First Assembly

1 p.m. Sumter-Lincoln Charter

2:30 p.m. Cardinal Newman-Asheville Christian

4 p.m. Ridge View-Morgan County

5:30 p.m. Blythewood-Heathwood Hall

7 p.m. AC Flora-Hartsville

8:30 p.m. Holly Springs-Christ Church Episcopal

*All games at Ben Lippen High School