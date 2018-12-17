Raises coming for some members of South Carolina coaching staff

Several members of South Carolina’s football coaching staff, including head coach Will Muschamp, will be rewarded Tuesday for their work in the Gamecocks’ 2018 season.
Muschamp’s contract, along with those of Gamecocks offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon, defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson and quarterbacks coach Dan Werner, will be discussed Tuesday by the executive and governance committee of the USC Board of Trustees. Muschamp, whose contract currently runs through 2023, is expected to receive an extension. He was paid $4.2 million in 2018 and already is slated to receive annual raises of $200,000 through the 2023 season.
South Carolina finished 7-5 in Muschamp’s third season, and athletics director Ray Tanner indicated to The State after the final game of the regular season that Muschamp might be rewarded for another above .500 season.
“I don’t want to be in a situation where I worry about him leaving. I’ll just leave it at that,” Tanner said then. “I really respect and admire the way that coach Muschamp runs his program. We are doing very well in football.”
Muschamp is 22-16 in three seasons at USC, making him the winningest coach in school history in his first three seasons. He is 12-12 in SEC games.
McClendon just completed his first season as offensive coordinator. He was paid $650,000 for the season, and he is expected to receive a raise up to or above $1 million annually, according to a source. South Carolina’s offense finished sixth in the SEC in the regular season with 440.2 yards per game. The Gamecocks had 600 yards against No. 2 Clemson on Nov. 24.
Werner just completed his first season with the team at a salary of $500,000. He was considered a candidate for Ole Miss’ vacant offensive coordinator position earlier this month, and his deal could be increased to $700,000 or more annually.
Robinson already is paid $1.2 million annually, and his contract extends until the end of 2020.
