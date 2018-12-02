Final South Carolina bowl projections: Emerging consensus for Gamecocks’ fate

South Carolina football’s bowl fate seems increasingly clear, as The State’s Josh Kendall reported after the Gamecocks’ win over Akron on Saturday — USC appears headed toward the Belk Bowl on Dec. 29.
National media outlets are in line with that idea, with the majority of projections released after Saturday’s conference championships slotting Will Muschamp’s team in Charlotte.
The bigger question now is who South Carolina might face in Belk Bowl. It will be an ACC opponent, but the projections are split on who that might be. Virginia, Boston College, Duke and North Carolina State have all been mentioned as possibilities in the past, though reports have suggested Virginia is the most likely option.
Below is a full list of major national media outlet’s bowl projections and where they have South Carolina going. This list will be updated as more projections are released.
SOUTH CAROLINA BOWL PROJECTIONS
▪ ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura — Belk Bowl (Charlotte) vs. North Carolina State, Dec. 29
▪ ESPN’s Mitch Sherman — Gator Bowl (Jacksonville) vs. North Carolina State Dec. 31
▪ Sports Illustrated — Belk Bowl (Charlotte) vs. Duke, Dec. 29
▪ CBS Sports — Liberty Bowl (Memphis) vs. Baylor, Dec. 31
▪ SB Nation — Belk Bowl (Charlotte) vs. Virginia, Dec. 29
▪ 247Sports — Belk Bowl (Charlotte) vs. Virginia, Dec. 29
▪ College Football News — Texas Bowl (Houston) vs. TCU, Dec. 27
▪ Bleacher Report — Belk Bowl (Charlotte) vs. North Carolina State, Dec. 29
▪ USA Today — Belk Bowl (Charlotte) vs. Virginia, Dec. 29
▪ Athlon Sports — Music City Bowl (Nashville) vs. Purdue, Dec. 28
▪ NCAA.com — Belk Bowl (Charlotte) vs. Boston College, Dec. 29
