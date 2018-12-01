ESPN accidentally puts South Carolina in the Sun Belt title game

South Carolina football players said the aim was to play this weekend in Atlanta in a conference title game instead of in Williams-Brice Stadium against Akron.
This wasn’t quite how they meant it.
Early on Saturday, ESPN’s scoreboard had listed the Gamecocks-Zips game as the “Sun Belt Conference Football Championship”. This despite the fact neither the Zips and certainly not the Gamecocks play in the Sun Belt.
The scoreboard was soon fixed to say the game was on SEC Network.
The actual Sun Belt game is Louisiana at Appalachian State and started at noon.
