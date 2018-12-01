South Carolina loses senior lineman to scary leg injury late against Akron

South Carolina offensive lineman Zack Bailey has meant a lot to the Gamecocks program.
And that makes his final play in Williams-Brice Stadium all the more heartbreaking.
The senior had his lower leg landed on while blocking on the final play of the third quarter. He was down for a few minutes, surrounded by trainers and eventually taken off on a cart.
He did hop up on his good leg before going. It appeared his ankle got bent the wrong way.
Bailey has been a stalwart for USC starting games in each of the past for seasons. When healthy, he has been a starter the past three years, and is considered and NFL prospect.
Center Donell Stanley moved out to guard, with Chandler Ferrell going in at center.
