Gamecocks top Akron, wrap up seventh win of the season

South Carolina got its seventh win of the season Saturday, which was kind of the point of Saturday.

The Gamecocks beat Akron 28-3 in a game scheduled to replace the Sept. 15 Marshall game, which was canceled due to Hurricane Florence. South Carolina improved to 7-5, while the Zips fell to 4-8.

South Carolina announced an attendance of 53,420 at Williams-Brice Stadium, although Saturday’s rain kept some of those people away, and most of the fans who did come didn’t stay for the second half.

They didn’t miss anything. The Gamecocks led 28-3 at halftime and neither team scored after the break. The teams combined for nine punts in the second half.

THREE POINTS

Star of the game: Junior wide receiver Bryan Edwards had five catches for 109 yards. It was his third 100-plus yard game of the season. He now has a career-best 809 yards for the season.

Play of the game: Edwards put the Gamecocks ahead 14-3 with a 70-yard touchdown catch with 3:01 left in the first quarter. It was the third catch of 70 or more yards for Edwards this season, and it gave quarterback Jake Bentley five passes for 70 or more yards, more than any player in the nation this year.

Stat of the game: Senior wide receiver Deebo Samuel scored three touchdowns on Saturday, two receiving touchdowns and a fumble recovery in the end zone on special teams. Samuel now has 13 touchdowns on the season. That ties him with Sidney Rice for fourth in school history in single-season touchdowns.

OBSERVATIONS

Another defensive line absence: Junior Keir Thomas did not dress out for the game. Thomas had started the previous 11 games this season. Junior tackle Javon Kinlaw is the only defensive linemen who started the first game of the season to be available for every game this year. Wide receiver Shi Smith also sat out Saturday.

Terrible timing: Senior offensive lineman Zack Bailey, an NFL prospect, was injured on the final play of the third quarter. Bailey, who has started 38 games at South Carolina, appeared to injure his lower left leg. He was taken off the field on a medical cart.

Sloppy game: South Carolina turned the ball over four times, two Bentley interceptions in the red zone and two fumbles. The Gamecocks also had a turnover on downs in the fourth quarter. The Gamecocks had five total turnovers in six games before Saturday.

NEXT

Bowl game: South Carolina’s bowl destination will be announced Sunday afternoon.