Getting into the rivalry spirit, USC QB commit Ryan Hilinski takes little jab at Clemson

South Carolina football quarterback commit Ryan Hilinski took little time in getting into the spirit of being a Gamecock.
On the day of the Palmetto Bowl against Clemson, he got into the rivalry.
The Tigers’ official twitter account posted the uniform for the hosts, an all-orange number. So Hilinski shared his thoughts on it.
Hilinski is the No. 50 recruit in the country in the 247 Sports composite rankings. He’s the No. 2 pro-style quarterback.
Ryan Hilinski committed to South Carolina in April, and his pledge survived big offers from the likes of Southern Cal, Ohio State and LSU. His last high school season featured some on-field challenges, but he threw for 2,771 yards, 29 scores and 10 interceptions with a near nonexistent running game, top receivers and offensive linemen dropping like flies and a brutal schedule that features four games against teams ranked in the top seven nationally.
Comments