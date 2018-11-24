Dabo Swinney, Will Muschamp meet ahead of rivalry game

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney and South Carolina coach Will Muschamp meet ahead of the 2018 rivalry game at Memorial Stadium.
South Carolina puts scare into Clemson but Tigers emerge with 5th straight in rivalry

By Matt Connolly

mconnolly@thestate.com

November 24, 2018 10:43 PM

Two years ago South Carolina came to Clemson and was whipped from start to finish in an embarrassing 56-7 loss.

Will Muschamp said leading up to Saturday’s game the Gamecocks had some players that “didn’t compete” in 2016 at Death Valley and “that wasn’t going to happen again.”

Muschamp’s USC squad held its own against the Tigers for most of Saturday night, particularly on offense, before Clemson pulled away for a 56-35 victory to claim its fifth consecutive win in the rivalry series.

Clemson led 28-21 at the half before jumping out to a 49-21 lead. USC pulled to within 49-35 with 3:37 remaining. But Clemson recovered the onside kick and scored with 39 seconds remaining on a touchdown run by Travis Etienne to finish off the win.

Clemson moved the ball up and down the field at will against South Carolina’s banged up defense as the Tigers accumulated 744 total yards. South Carolina was without six starters on defense, including its best pass rusher D.J. Wonnum and one of its best defensive backs in Jaycee Horn.

Jake Bentley and the South Carolina passing attack did all it could to keep the Gamecocks in the game.

Bentley passed for 510 yards with five touchdowns and one interception, setting the record for a USC quarterback against Clemson. He had more than 300 passing yards in the first half. The Gamecocks had 314 yards of offense in the first half, which was the second most Clemson had allowed in a game all year. South Carolina finished with 600 total yards of offense.

South Carolina came up empty inside the Clemson 5-yard line twice as Bentley had passes fall incomplete on fourth down late in the first quarter and midway through the third.

With the victory the Tigers improved to 12-0 (8-0) and are 12-0 for the third time in school history.

Clemson will face Pitt in the ACC title game next week. The Panthers (7-5) lost 24-3 at Miami on Saturday. The Gamecocks (6-5, 4-4) will host Akron next week.

Next for Clemson

Who: Clemson vs. Pitt, ACC Championship Game

When: 8 p.m. Dec. 1

Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

TV: ABC

Next for USC

Who: South Carolina vs. Akron

When: Noon Dec. 1

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, SC

TV: SEC Network alternate

