Surprise! Martin, USC land commitment from California prospect

South Carolina basketball has reportedly added a third member to its 2019 recruiting class.
Trey Anderson, a 6-foot-7 wing from California, has committed to Frank Martin’s Gamecocks, according to multiple outlets.
Anderson, who went to Mater Dei High School in California and now attends Woodstock Academy in Connecticut, is the apparent answer to a mystery recruit Martin teased last week. Hartsville point guard Trae Hannibal and Maine power forward Wildens Leveque were known commits for USC as it entered the early signing period, but the Gamecocks had their “fingers crossed” and were “hoping that the third one jumps on board,” Martin said.
Enter Anderson, who visited Columbia this week.
The early signing period ends Wednesday.
Comments