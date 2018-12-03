Two Gamecocks named to Associated Press All-SEC team

South Carolina football got a lot from receiver Deebo Samuel and guard Zack Bailey.
On Monday, those Gamecocks got their first, but likely not last, 2018 All-SEC honors.
Samuel was named a first-team all-conference all-purpose player on the AP team, and picked up a second-team nod at receiver. Bailey was on the second-team line.
The league’s official All-SEC team will start coming out Tuesday.
Samuel was one of the most dynamic players in the SEC with the ball in his hands. He was the fifth-leading receiver in the league with 58 catches for 849 yards and nine touchdowns. He also led the conference in kick return average (24.78 yards) and had the only kick return score in the conference this season.
Bailey was an anchor on South Carolina’s line for the past three seasons. He had 38 starts to his credit, playing mostly guard with a little center as a freshman and right tackle as a junior.
Bailey broke his leg late against Akron and will miss the bowl game.
FIRST TEAM
Offense
u-WR - A.J. Brown, Mississippi (u), 6-1, 230, Jr., Starkville, Mississippi
WR - Jerry Jeudy, Alabama, 6-1, 192, So., Deerfield Beach, Florida
T - Greg Little, Mississippi, 6-6, 325, Jr., Allen, Texas
T - Jonah Williams, Alabama, 6-5, 301, Jr., Folsom, California
G - Bunchy Stallings, Kentucky, 6-3, 305, Sr., McComb, Mississippi
G - Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms, Missouri, 6-5, 330, Jr., East St. Louis, Illinois
C - Ross Pierschbacher, Alabama, 6-4, 309, Sr., Cedar Falls, Iowa
TE - Jace Sternberger, Texas A&M, 6-4, 250, Jr., Kingfisher, Oklahoma
u-QB - Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama, 6-1, 218, So., Ewa Beach, Hawaii
RB - Benny Snell Jr., Kentucky, 5-11, 223, Jr., Westerville, Ohio
RB - Trayveon Williams, Texas A&M, 5-9, 200, Jr., Houston
PK - Cole Tracy, LSU, 5-11, 188, Sr., Camarillo, California
All-purpose - Deebo Samuel, South Carolina, 6-0, 210, Sr., Inman, South Carolina
Defense
DE - Jachai Polite, Florida, 6-2, 242, Jr., Daytona Beach, Florida
DE - Montez Sweat, Mississippi State, 6-6, 245, Sr., Stone Mountain, Georgia
DT - Jeffery Simmons, Mississippi State, 6-4, 300, Jr., Macon, Mississippi
DT - Quinnen Williams, Alabama, 6-4, 295, So., Birmingham, Alabama
u-LB Josh Allen, Kentucky, 6-5, 260, Sr., Montclair, New Jersey
LB - Deshaun Davis, Auburn, 5-11, 233, Sr., Prichard, Alabama
LB - Devin White, LSU, 6-1, 240, Jr., Springhill, Louisiana
CB - Deandre Baker, Georgia, 5-11, 185, Sr., Miami
CB - Greedy Williams, LSU, 6-3, 184, So., Shreveport, Louisiana
S - Johnathan Abram, Mississippi State, 6-0, 215, Sr., Columbia, Mississippi
S - Grant Delpit, LSU, 6-3, 203, So., Houston
P - Braden Mann, Texas A&M, 5-11, 190, Jr., Houston
SECOND TEAM
Offense
WR - Kalija Lipscomb, Vanderbilt, 6-1, 201, Jr., New Orleans
WR - Deebo Samuel, South Carolina, 6-0, 210, Sr., Inman, South Carolina
T - Martez Ivey, Florida, 6-5, 306, Sr., Apopka, Florida
T - Andrew Thomas, Georgia, 6-5, 320, So., Lithonia, Georgia
G - Zack Bailey, South Carolina, 6-6, 314, Sr., Summerville, South Carolina
G - Hjalte Froholdt, Arkansas, 6-5, 315, Sr., Svendborg, Denmark
C - Lamont Gaillard, Georgia, 6-2, 308, Sr., Fayetteville, North Carolina
TE - Jared Pinkney, Vanderbilt, Jr., 6-4, 255, Norcross, Georgia
QB - Drew Lock, Missouri, 6-4, 225, Sr., Lee’s Summit, Missouri
RB - D’Andre Swift, Georgia, 5-9, 215, So., Philadelphia
RB - Ke’Shawn Vaughn, Vanderbilt, 5-10, 222, Jr., Nashville, Tennessee
PK - Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia, 6-1, 191, Jr., Marietta, Georgia
All-purpose - Mecole Hardman, Georgia, 5-11, 183, Jr., Bowman, Georgia
Defense
DE - Isaiah Buggs, Alabama, 6-5, 286, Sr., Ruston, Louisiana
DE - Raekwon Davis, Alabama, 6-7, 316, Jr., Meridian, Mississippi
DT - Derrick Brown, Auburn, 6-5, 320, Jr., Sugar Hill, Georgia
DT - Terry Beckner Jr., Missouri, 6-4, 295, Sr., East St. Louis, Illinois
LB - De’Jon Harris, Arkansas, 6-0, 245, Jr., Harvey, Louisiana
LB - Erroll Thompson, Mississippi State, 6-1, 250, So., Florence, Alabama
LB —D’Andre Walker, Georgia, 6-3, 245, Sr., Fairburn, Georgia
CB - Cameron Dantzler, Mississippi State, 6-2, 175, So., Hammond, Louisiana
CB - Joejuan Williams, Vanderbilt, 6-3, 210, Jr., Nashville, Tennessee
S - Mike Edwards, Kentucky, 6-0, 201, Sr., Cincinnati
S - Deionte Thompson, Alabama, 6-2, 196, Jr., Orange, Texas
P - Zach Von Rosenberg, LSU, 6-5, 245, So., Lake Charles, Louisiana
Offensive Player of the Year —QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
Defensive Player of the Year_LB Josh Allen, Kentucky
Newcomer of the Year —RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn, Vanderbilt (Illinois transfer)
Coach of the Year_Mark Stoops, Kentucky
u-Unanimous selection
