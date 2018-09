Late nights ahead? Tip times and TV info revealed for South Carolina’s SEC season

The Southeastern Conference on Wednesday released tip times and television information for the upcoming men’s basketball season. Here’s a win for Coach Frank Martin and South Carolina: The Gamecocks won’t have to stay up quite as late this year.

USC’s home game with Mississippi State on Jan. 8, with its 9 p.m. tip, is the only league contest scheduled to start after 8 p.m. There were four post-8 p.m. starts sprinkled throughout last year’s SEC slate, something Martin took umbrage with.

“I hope we can get home at 2 in the morning,” Martin said after Carolina’s loss at Tennessee on Feb. 13. “Nothing like two eastern teams playing at 9 p.m.”

The Gamecocks announced Tuesday that their Dec. 22 against rival Clemson will tip at 2 p.m. and be televised by ESPN2.

Nov. 6, USC Upstate (SEC Network+, 7 p.m.)



Nov. 9, Stony Brook (Hall of Fame Tip-Off/SEC Network+, 7 p.m.)



Nov. 13, Norfolk State (Hall of Fame Tip-Off/SEC Network+, 7 p.m.)



Nov. 17, vs. Providence (Mohegan Sun Arena/Hall of Fame Tip-Off/ESPN3, 2:30 p.m.)



Nov. 18, vs. George Washington/Michigan (Mohegan Sun Arena/Hall of Fame Tip-Off/ESPN/2, 1:30/4 p.m.)



Nov. 26, Wofford (SEC Network+, 7 p.m.)



Nov. 30, Coastal Carolina (SEC Network, 7 p.m.)



Dec. 5, at Wyoming (Stadium, 9 p.m.)



Dec. 8, at Michigan (FS1, noon)



Dec. 19, Virginia (SEC Network, 7 p.m.)



Dec. 22, Clemson (ESPN2, 2 p.m.)



Dec. 31, North Greenville (SEC Network+, 2 p.m.)



Sat., Jan. 5 – at Florida* (ESPN2, 7 p.m.)



Tue., Jan. 8 – Mississippi State* (ESPNU, 9 p.m.)



Sat., Jan. 12 – Missouri* (SEC Network, 1 p.m.)



Wed., Jan. 16 – at Vanderbilt* (SEC Network, 7 p.m.)



Sat., Jan. 19 – at LSU* (SEC Network, 6 p.m.)



Tue., Jan. 22 – Auburn* (SEC Network, 6:30 p.m.)



Jan. 26, at Oklahoma State (SEC/Big 12 Challenge/ESPN/2/U, 2 p.m.)



Tue., Jan. 29 – Tennessee* (SEC Network, 6:30 p.m.)



Sat., Feb. 2 – at Georgia* (SEC Network, 1 p.m.)



Tue., Feb. 5 – at Kentucky* (SEC Network, 7 p.m.)



Sat., Feb. 9 – Arkansas* (SEC Network, 3:30 p.m.)



Wed., Feb. 13 – at Tennessee* (SEC Network, 6:30 p.m.)



Sat., Feb. 16 – Texas A&M* (SEC Network, 1 p.m.)



Tue., Feb. 19 – Ole Miss* (SEC Network, 7 p.m.)



Sat., Feb. 23 – at Mississippi State* (SEC Network, 6 p.m.)



Tue., Feb. 26 – Alabama* (ESPN/2/U, 7 p.m.)



Sat., March 2 – at Missouri* (SEC Network, 3:30 p.m.)



Tue., March 5 – at Texas A&M* (SEC Network, 7 p.m.)



Sat., March 9 – Georgia* (SEC Network, 1 p.m.)



March 13-17 – SEC Tournament (Nashville, Tenn.)

*SEC game

Home games in bold