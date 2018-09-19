USA! A’ja Wilson named to World Cup national team under Dawn Staley

On the same day South Carolina’s board of trustees took the first step toward erecting a statue of A’ja Wilson on campus, the former Gamecock women’s basketball great accomplished yet another career milestone.
USA Basketball announced Wednesday that Wilson will be among the 12 players on the U.S. national team competing in the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup on the Canary Islands, starting Saturday.
It is the first time Wilson will play in an official FIBA event for the senior women’s national team — she has previously been named to the U23, U19 and U18 teams.
The World Cup is the second biggest international women’s basketball tournament, behind only the Olympics, and Wilson’s selection to the 2018 World Cup team puts the WNBA Rookie of the Year in prime position to make the 2020 Olympic squad.
Wilson will be coached by USC’s Dawn Staley, who also serves as head coach for Team USA. She is the youngest player on the U.S.’s roster and is joined by her teammate on her pro team, the Las Vegas Aces, Kelsey Plum.
Three other Gamecocks played with USA Basketball in its preparation for the World Cup — current point guard Tyasha Harris competed in the Red-White exhibition game earlier this month, former guard Allisha Gray traveled with the team to exhibition contests in Connecticut and Washington, D.C., and former guard Tiffany Mitchell played in a friendly tournament in Europe over the past week.
The FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup begins this Saturday in Tenerife, Canary Islands. The U.S. opens group play against Senegal at 1 p.m. eastern time, and the game will be streamed online on ESPN+.
