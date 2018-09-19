He overcame an early setback. The Gamecocks will rely on him in coming weeks

At year’s start, it’s not likely many would’ve said South Carolina football would go into a big two-game stretch likely relying on Daniel Fennell.

Funny how things work out.

Fennell carved out a particular role on the field, but more notable a role off it. He can play three spots, backs up one or two, and generally finds his way onto the field. He had a big sack against Georgia, and Will Muschamp credited him as playing well.

But it goes a little beyond that.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

“He is a very steady player (and) continues to improve every year since we’ve been here,” Muschamp said. “He’s a very dependable player. You know what you’re going to get out of Danny all the time. He’s going to give great effort. You’ll get mental and physical toughness in how he approaches the game.”

And he’ll likely be needed in the next few games.

The Gamecocks will face a Vanderbilt team that likes to line up either with two tight ends or two running backs much of the time and then a Kentucky squad built around downhill running. That means South Carolina playing three linebackers more often, and with USC’s current roster situation, that’s an issue.

So Fennell steps in.

“He’s our starter at Sam linebacker right now with Dennis (Wonnum) going out,” Muschamp said. “Bryson (Allen-Williams) being basically the primary buck for us right now.”

Usually against run-heavy squads, it’s Wonnum and Allen-Williams as thick bodies, setting the edges against the run. Now it will be Fennell and Allen-Williams holding it down.

But one teammate said, losing Wonnum doesn’t affect Fennell that much.

“He’s always going to do him,” defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw said. “Regardless if DJ is there or not. He’s going to do what he’s got to do.”

Fennell has earned this sort of role despite having come overcome an early-career setback. In his redshirt freshman season, he was named an early No. 1 player at the Buck spot. By the time the season started, he’d fallen behind Darius English. Then Wonnum came on, and he hardly played on defense.

But he stayed with it, found his spot and put himself in position to help the Gamecocks when they need it.

“I’ve been extremely proud of him right now with what he’s able to do for us,” Muschamp said.